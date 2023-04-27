BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former UFC star Nate Diaz turns himself into NOPD for Bourbon Street tussle gone viral

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former UFC star Nate Diaz turned himself in to police Thursday (April 27) morning at the NOPD sixth district after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

The mixed martial arts superstar was wanted by police after allegedly rendering a man unconscious early Saturday morning during a fight on Bourbon Street.

An NOPD officer told Fox 8 that Diaz reported to the sixth district police station and entered through the back sally port where he was booked. He was wanted on second-degree battery charges.

RELATED COVERAGE

Report: UFC star Nate Diaz acted in self-defense choking out Logan Paul lookalike, attorney says

NOPD obtains arrest warrant for former UFC star Nate Diaz after alleged Bourbon Street tussle

That officer told Fox 8 that Diaz was released and left the police station in his own vehicle after turning himself in.

In a video clip widely shared on social media, Diaz allegedly puts a man with whom he was arguing into a chokehold until the man loses consciousness. Diaz appears to release the man from the hold and lets him fall backward, striking the back of his head on the street.

Diaz’s camp claims it was self-defense.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Plaza Tower
Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
Teen girls injured -- one fatally -- after ATV crashes into tree near Slidell, sheriff says

Latest News

Arrest graphic
Orleans Parish inmate escapes while being treated overnight at hospital
Orleans Parish inmate escapes while being treated overnight at hospital
Orleans Parish inmate escapes while being treated overnight at hospital
Former UFC Nate Diaz star turns himself into NOPD for Bourbon Street tussle gone viral
Former UFC Nate Diaz star turns himself into NOPD for Bourbon Street tussle gone viral
A NOLA man with a rare disease says his copay for his weekly medication went sky high
Copays jump thousands for New Orleans man with rare disease, lobbies for change