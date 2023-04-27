Former UFC star Nate Diaz turns himself into NOPD for Bourbon Street tussle gone viral

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former UFC star Nate Diaz turned himself in to police Thursday (April 27) morning at the NOPD sixth district after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

The mixed martial arts superstar was wanted by police after allegedly rendering a man unconscious early Saturday morning during a fight on Bourbon Street.

An NOPD officer told Fox 8 that Diaz reported to the sixth district police station and entered through the back sally port where he was booked. He was wanted on second-degree battery charges.

That officer told Fox 8 that Diaz was released and left the police station in his own vehicle after turning himself in.

In a video clip widely shared on social media, Diaz allegedly puts a man with whom he was arguing into a chokehold until the man loses consciousness. Diaz appears to release the man from the hold and lets him fall backward, striking the back of his head on the street.

Diaz’s camp claims it was self-defense.

