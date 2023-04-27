BBB Accredited Business
GRAPHIC: Police arrest 18-year-old in school bus driver attack caught on video

Carlicia Lewis.
Carlicia Lewis.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

Police arrested Carlicia Lewis, 18, who is seen allegedly attacking the school bus driver around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video in this stories includes content some might find disturbing.

According to officials, Lewis and another person were called to the scene after a student on the bus had an argument with the driver.

Police also said Lewis and another person and the student physically attacked the driver who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus.

The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck, and shoulder area.

Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

