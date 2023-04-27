BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘I just wanted to help’: Woman who adopted Patches, the 40-pound cat, joins his weight-loss journey

He is a local superstar taking the hearts of everyone across the world. We are talking about Patches’ the 40-pound cat.
By Raven Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - He is a local superstar stealing the hearts of everyone across the world.

Patches, the 40-pound cat who was adopted from Richmond Animal Care and Control last week, is on a journey being followed by thousands of people.

“I was watching a favorite TV show, and I get this text, and all it says is ‘This is your moment,’” Kay Ford said.

Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford are on the weight loss journey together.
Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford are on the weight loss journey together.(WWBT)

It’s a moment Ford will never forget.

“I looked at it,” Ford said. “It was clearly a picture attached to it, and there he was on the now famous (Facebook) post, and I just went, ‘I got to have Patches.’”

The 40-pound cat Patches has become quite the superstar going viral after Richmond Animal Care and Control posted about his need for a home.

“I just wanted to help Patches,’” Ford said.

Weighing 42 pounds when he came in, that didn’t stop Patches’ determination to move into his new home and drop some weight. When he went to the vet on Tuesday, Patches weighed 38.8 pounds.

The journey is just getting started, and he won’t be alone. Patches’ healthier lifestyle inspires people worldwide to join him, including his new mom.

“I thought that it would be inspirational for me to do it with him,” Ford said.

She said they’re both doing it by walking a little more each day, with Patches continuing his special diet and exercise plan and adding a little “focused play” so he can get healthy and continue to make those cheering him on proud.

Ford admits all the attention can be daunting, but there’s an upside.

“I never realized that I was going to be accountable to tens of thousands of people,” Ford said. “But I think, ‘Hey, if that’s one way to do it, that’s one way to do it and darn it, I’m going to do it!’ If he can do it. I can do it.”

Since so many people love Patches, Ford made a Facebook page for him where you can follow along on his weight loss journey.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Plaza Tower
Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7
Officials have identified the teen that died in the ATV accident as Samia Rogers, 14, of...
Teen girls injured -- one fatally -- after ATV crashes into tree near Slidell, sheriff says

Latest News

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
Federal officers remove handcuffs from men before releasing them through a gate in a border...
US to open foreign centers in bid to stop migration surge
Gap reported the chain is laying off 1,800 corporate workers.
Gap cuts 1,800 corporate jobs amid sales slump