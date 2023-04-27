Louisiana House Education Committee advances two bills affecting LGBTQ students, teachers

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - On Wednesday (April 26), Louisiana’s House Education Committee approved two bills that have the potential to affect LGBTQ students and teachers, including a version of the bill labeled by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The Republican-majority committee voted to approve House Bill 466 and House Bill 81, authored by Republican Reps. Dodie Horton and Raymond Crews, respectively.

If signed into law, Horton’s HB466 would restrict school faculty from engaging in discussion or conversation about any topics relating to sexual orientation and gender identity, both during school hours and after-school extracurricular activities.

“Our children go to school to learn, to be taught, not to be indoctrinated or confused,” Horton said.

The bill would apply to grades K-12.

“This legislation is totally unenforceable, creates fear in the hearts of teachers and students, and creates a culture of intimidation,” said Melissa Fluornoy, co-founder of 10,000 Women Louisiana. “I am so disheartened by the discussion in Louisiana, and the bizarre fascination of some elected officials of the sexual orientation of people they don’t even know.”

HB81, sponsored by Crews, forces school employees to address students by the gender and pronouns found on their original birth certificate.

A parent may request that faculty use alternate names or pronouns, but faculty would not have to honor that request if there is a religious or moral objection.

After winning approval on a 7-5 party-line vote, both bills will move onto the full House for debate.

