LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Texas in the NCAA Tournament in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 20, 2023.(Eric Gay | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The reigning National Championship LSU Tigers have landed one of the top players from last season via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Louisville star guard Hailey Van Lith.

Last season, Van Lith averaged 19.7 points per game last season. In the NCAA Tournament, the 5′7 Van Lith was quite a force, scoring 26, 21, 21, and 27 points as the Cardinals reached The Elite 8, before losing 97-83 to Iowa.

During her time at Louisville, Van Lith started 101 games averaging 15.4 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game, and 3.2 assists per game. Van Lith shot 38% from behind the arc and 42% from the floor.

Mulkey will not only return veteran players like Angel Reese, Flau’Jae Johnson, Kateri Poole and Last-Tear Poa, the Tigers are also adding the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, headlined by Mikayla Williams from Bossier.

The 5-foot-7 guard chose Louisville over Baylor when LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was still at Baylor.

