Morning storms are likely, some may be strong to severe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re already seeing a few isolated storms on the north shore this morning before the main line of storms in the far west arrives later. Large hail, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes are not out of the question as the storms push in.

The main line looks to move in around the river parishes and starting for the north shore around the 8 am to 9 am timeframe. They should make their way towards the New Orleans metro between 10 AM and 1 PM. Heavy rain is also possible so prepare for the threat of flooding if you find yourself under one of the stronger storms. Rainfall amounts could be anywhere from an inch to an isolated 3″.

We’ll remain mostly cloudy tonight and begin to clear for Friday. With that full sun, the atmosphere could become a little unstable so a few storms tomorrow are also possible but not likely.

