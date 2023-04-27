Nicondra: A fantastic finish to Thursday after a stormy start

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heavy rainfall pushed through the region early Thursday morning dumping a good bit of rain with some areas getting as much as an inch and a half to two. Most of the storms moved east by early afternoon and improving conditions took over to start the weekend. The sunny and dry conditions will be in place again as we kick off the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this Friday. Drier air will be in place with lows in upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Saturday is where we will have to be on watch once again. Another upper low will approach the area prompting storms to form. The timing on when the nasty weather moves through is still a bit up in the air. We could see an area of heavy down pours with thunder and lightning in the middle of the afternoon. There’s also a chance the worst moves through the region late night. We’ll be monitoring closely as we get into the day tomorrow.

