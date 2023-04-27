BBB Accredited Business
Orleans Parish inmate that escaped from hospital back in custody

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - UPDATE- The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office now says that an inmate that escaped from custody while being treated overnight at University Medical Center is back in custody.

32-year-old Darren Mitchell was located at a residence in the 4800 block of Bonita Drive of New Orleans East and taken without incident.

The sheriff’s office says that U.S. Marshals joined in the search to collect intel and ultimately determine Mitchell’s location.

Mitchell will be routed back to UMC to receive additional medical treatment for injuries he sustained jumping from the second floor of the UMC parking garage to escape officers.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office says they, along with NOPD, are searching for a man who escaped custody while being treated at University Medical Center overnight.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Darren Mitchell fled from the medical campus Wednesday (April 26) night around 10:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Darren Mitchell fled from the medical campus Wednesday (April 26) night around 10:45 p.m.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

Mitch was being treated at UMC for complaints of stomach pains. While being chased by NOPD, UMC Police, and an OPSO deputy, he was seen running up South Johnson Street across Tulane to Gravier Street.

At the time of escape, Mitchell was unshackled, allowed to go to the restroom, and wearing a hospital gown and black shorts, according to authorities.

Mitchell was being held in OJC on charges of purse snatching and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also in custody due to a warrant issued by the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the OJC on April 18.

This is a developing story.

