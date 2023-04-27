BBB Accredited Business
Pick-up truck driven into Lake Pontchartrain, search for driver underway

A pick-up truck reportedly drove into Lake Pontchartrain on April 27.
A pick-up truck reportedly drove into Lake Pontchartrain on April 27.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A search is underway for the driver of a pick-up truck reportedly driven into Lake Pontchartrain on Thursday (April 27) morning.

Multiple agencies had portions of Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue blocked off as they scoured the water by land and air.

The New Orleans Police Department said the truck drove into the lake, becoming completely submerged, around 11:40 a.m.

Search crews are working to locate the vehicle and determine if anyone is inside.

This is a developing story.

