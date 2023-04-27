Pick-up truck driven into Lake Pontchartrain, search for driver underway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A search is underway for the driver of a pick-up truck reportedly driven into Lake Pontchartrain on Thursday (April 27) morning.

Multiple agencies had portions of Lakeshore Drive and Franklin Avenue blocked off as they scoured the water by land and air.

The New Orleans Police Department said the truck drove into the lake, becoming completely submerged, around 11:40 a.m.

Search crews are working to locate the vehicle and determine if anyone is inside.

This is a developing story.

