Possible starters for LSU coming out of spring ball
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fourteen practices and the spring game gave us a better idea of who could start for LSU. But, with numerous players out with injury, some spots could change as fall workouts approach.
Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, here’s my possible starting lineup for the Purple and Gold after spring ball.
OFFENSE
QB- Jayden Daniels
RB- Josh Williams
WR- Malik Nabers
WR- Brian Thomas, Jr.
WR- Kyren Lacy (Aaron Anderson could take this spot, but he’s currently out with an injury)
TE- Mason Taylor
LT- Will Campbell
LG- Garrett Dellinger
C- Charles Turner (Turner missed spring and Marlon Martinez looked strong in his place, but still Turner for now)
RG- Miles Frazier
RT- Emory Jones
DEFENSE
DT- Maason Smith
DT- Mekhi Wingo
DE- Sai’vion Jones
JACK- Ovie Oghoufu
LB- Harold Perkins, Jr.
LB- Omar Speights
CB- Zy Alexander
CB- Duce Chestnut (missed spring, but optimism is high for the Syracuse transfer)
NICKEL- Sage Ryan (Javien Toviano is a true freshman, but could push for major playing time at this spot)
S- Greg Brooks, Jr.
S- Major Burns
SPECIAL TEAMS
K-Damian Ramos
P- Jay Bramblett
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.