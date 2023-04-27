BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Possible starters for LSU coming out of spring ball

By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fourteen practices and the spring game gave us a better idea of who could start for LSU. But, with numerous players out with injury, some spots could change as fall workouts approach.

Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, here’s my possible starting lineup for the Purple and Gold after spring ball.

OFFENSE

QB- Jayden Daniels

RB- Josh Williams

WR- Malik Nabers

WR- Brian Thomas, Jr.

WR- Kyren Lacy (Aaron Anderson could take this spot, but he’s currently out with an injury)

TE- Mason Taylor

LT- Will Campbell

LG- Garrett Dellinger

C- Charles Turner (Turner missed spring and Marlon Martinez looked strong in his place, but still Turner for now)

RG- Miles Frazier

RT- Emory Jones

DEFENSE

DT- Maason Smith

DT- Mekhi Wingo

DE- Sai’vion Jones

JACK- Ovie Oghoufu

LB- Harold Perkins, Jr.

LB- Omar Speights

CB- Zy Alexander

CB- Duce Chestnut (missed spring, but optimism is high for the Syracuse transfer)

NICKEL- Sage Ryan (Javien Toviano is a true freshman, but could push for major playing time at this spot)

S- Greg Brooks, Jr.

S- Major Burns

SPECIAL TEAMS

K-Damian Ramos

P- Jay Bramblett

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video
Plaza Tower
Man dead after falling from Plaza Tower in New Orleans, police say
Stream news and weather 24/7
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster
East Feliciana tight end Trey'Dez Green
East Feliciana 4-star TE Trey’Dez Green commits to LSU
Bryce Young, right, and other top NFL prospects worked at a Raising Cane's in Kansas City ahead...
Top NFL prospects work at Raising Cane’s ahead of draft
LSU Baseball
Nicholls St. rallies in 9th inning to take down No. 1 LSU