Possible starters for LSU coming out of spring ball

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fourteen practices and the spring game gave us a better idea of who could start for LSU. But, with numerous players out with injury, some spots could change as fall workouts approach.

Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, here’s my possible starting lineup for the Purple and Gold after spring ball.

OFFENSE

QB- Jayden Daniels

RB- Josh Williams

WR- Malik Nabers

WR- Brian Thomas, Jr.

WR- Kyren Lacy (Aaron Anderson could take this spot, but he’s currently out with an injury)

TE- Mason Taylor

LT- Will Campbell

LG- Garrett Dellinger

C- Charles Turner (Turner missed spring and Marlon Martinez looked strong in his place, but still Turner for now)

RG- Miles Frazier

RT- Emory Jones

DEFENSE

DT- Maason Smith

DT- Mekhi Wingo

DE- Sai’vion Jones

JACK- Ovie Oghoufu

LB- Harold Perkins, Jr.

LB- Omar Speights

CB- Zy Alexander

CB- Duce Chestnut (missed spring, but optimism is high for the Syracuse transfer)

NICKEL- Sage Ryan (Javien Toviano is a true freshman, but could push for major playing time at this spot)

S- Greg Brooks, Jr.

S- Major Burns

SPECIAL TEAMS

K-Damian Ramos

P- Jay Bramblett

