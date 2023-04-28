BBB Accredited Business
2023 NFL Draft gets underway

NFL Draft 2023
NFL Draft 2023(MGN)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - The 2023 NFL Draft is in Kansas City at Union Station starting Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m.

FULL DRAFT COVERAGE

RELATED STORIES:

LSU is looking to send a new group of Tigers to the pros during the three-day event. The team’s draft class is highlighted by linebacker BJ Ojulari, who finished his three-year career at LSU with 129 tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks. He will join his brother, Azeez, in the NFL.

Other Tigers expected to come off include defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, offensive guard Anthony Bradford, defensive end Ali Gaye, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, defensive back Jay Ward, and cornerbacks Mekhi Garner and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

LSU’s other draft-eligible players include linebacker Micah Baskerville, defensive back Todd Harris Jr., wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., safety Joe Foucha, and cornerback Colby Richardson.

The New Orleans Saints have eight picks in the draft. The picks run through six different rounds: Rd. 1 (29th overall), Rd. 2 (40), Rd. 3 (71), Rd. 4 (115), Rd. 5 (146 and 165), Rd. 7 (227 and 257).

