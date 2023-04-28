BBB Accredited Business
Covington police close road in Covington due to ‘hazardous material’ incident

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington Police Department is investigating a scene of a hazardous material incident that forced roads to close Thursday night (April 27).

Police say it happened on Collins Boulevard near Village Walk.

Collins Boulevard is closed from the Claiborne Hill Bridge to Village Walk for at least an hour. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

