A gorgeous start to Jazz Fest with rain likely on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ll enjoy less humidity today with highs back in the lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly sunny with dry conditions and light northwesterly wind. It’s a picture-perfect day to start Jazz Fest.

But the weather is a little more unsettled as we head into Saturday. We’ll start to see showers as early as mid-morning. Rain and storms could remain off-and-on throughout the day and linger into the overnight. Since we’ll be mostly cloudy with rain chances, temps won’t be as warm and will only rise to the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Sunday, a cool start with lows mainly in the 50s. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with low humidity and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Much of next week has a great chance at being sunny, dry, and warm in the 80s.

