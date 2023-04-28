BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Louisiana House Education Committee advances two bills affecting LGBTQ students, teachers
A petition effort to trigger a recall election of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was led by...
Bill to make recall elections easier to trigger passes Louisiana House committee
Bill making it easier to force recall elections passes House committee
Bill making it easier to force recall elections passes House committee