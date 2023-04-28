Nicondra: Gorgeous Friday for Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s gorgeous out there with perfectly clear sky and comfortable temperatures in the low 80s for most of the region. The kick off to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival is looking amazing. Saturday is the day to watch with a developing low pressure system just to our north and west. Cloud cover will increase through the overnight and there’s a risk of storms during the day. The timing on the rain is the difficult call. Depending on exactly where the low pressure forms rain could come through early or later. It won’t be all day or during the entire time that the festival is in action. There is a chance storms will be strong, but the worst will push through quickly. Sunday big improvements once again with clearing conditions, plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures starting out in the low 60s with upper 70s for highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.