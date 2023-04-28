N.O. CBD continues to experience challenges due to people working remotely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Across the country, central business districts are facing challenges due to the pandemic and the New Orleans CBD is among them.

Mike Mito is a realtor with JPAR Gulf South and president of the commercial investment division for the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors (NOMAR).

“People haven’t really come back to the downtown office towers to the extent that maybe some of these suburban markets are doing well,” said Mito. “If you look at the lease rates here, they are a little lower than they are overall for the metro area.”

At the start of the pandemic, many people began working remotely and it appears lots of them continue to do so. And that impact commercial building landlords, tenants, and businesses that count on professional office buildings house.

“If I’m a tenant, I don’t want to sign a five-year lease right now because I don’t really know what’s going on. I don’t expect people to be coming back to the office to the extent that they were previously,” said Mito. “So, I’ll sign for a year or I’ll sign for a couple of years but I’ll have an exit clause in it or I’ll have some flexibility to go up or go down.”

Mito does not think New Orleans is an outlier in terms of the rate of commercial vacancies.

“It’s about 18 and a half percent, 18.3, but when I was at this conference the other day, they said the national average was about 20%, so we’re kind of like right in line with that,” he said.

Gia Dileo owns Green to Go which is adjacent to the federal courthouse in New Orleans. She is confident the level of workers in offices in the CBD is down.

“Absolutely, I think that so many businesses have gone to a hybrid schedule, and in addition, I think that they’ve seen the convenience of that and not only that the financial benefits of it and so absolutely affects our day-to-day business.”

The Downtown Development District issued the following statement to FOX 8:

“While Downtown New Orleans has not fully recovered from the effects of COVID-19, there continues to be a lot of positive momentum. The Port of New Orleans is set to have a record number of cruise passengers this year, and fitness and leisure-based retailers report that they have fully recovered. Downtown also recently welcomed United Utility Services and Big Fish Gaming, as well as 11 new food & beverage concepts in the first quarter alone. While office market conditions nationwide continue to be a challenge throughout the nation, we are happy to have 25 active developments Downtown and are fully supporting Congress’ proposed Downtown Revitalizations Act to encourage even more development.”

And according to the University of Toronto, which looked at cellphone activity in downtown areas of big cities, it is down compared to pre-pandemic levels. It’s 31% in San Francisco, 42% in Detroit, and 43% in pre-pandemic cellphone activity.

Mito says fortunately for New Orleans, the legal industry has come back downtown.

“Some of the big leases and renewals and that type of thing have all been with the legal industry, you know, they’re taking up additional floors. The flip side of that is the entrepreneurial businesses, some things associated with the tech sector--those folks are pulling back,” he said.

Dileo noted, “Our business does have a number of law firms and architectural firms, finance so there’s a lot of variety and I think our building is actually one of the few that has a tremendous amount of occupancy now it depends on day-to-day. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we see higher numbers, Thursday, Fridays it’s certainly slower.’

Mito says buildings with gyms and other extras have an edge.

“If you’re looking across the board the properties that are performing the best are sort of the Class A that have the best amenities and those types of things,” he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.