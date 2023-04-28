BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police looking for missing woman who recently moved to Hammond from Texas

Ketiamada Warren, 29, was last seen on March 27 around 7:30 p.m. on South Range Road.
Ketiamada Warren, 29, was last seen on March 27 around 7:30 p.m. on South Range Road.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond police say they are looking for a missing woman who recently moved to Hammond from the Austin, Texas area.

Ketiamada Warren, 29, was last seen on March 27 around 7:30 p.m. on South Range Road.

Police say that Warren is 4′11 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video

Latest News

The official outfits of 2023 Jazz Fest
Bayou Wear official outfits of Jazz Fest 2023
Alfred Banks prepares to take the Congo Square stage with glblwrmng
Alfred Banks prepares to take the Congo Square stage with glblwrmng
How family support keeps Vaucresson Sausage at Jazz Fest
How family support keeps Vaucresson Sausage at Jazz Fest
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) was an obvious choice for the Saints. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes on Saints drafting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee