1 dead; 1 injured in shooting outside of Mandina’s after opening day of NOLA Jazz Fest
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in front of Mandina’s on Canal Street in Mid-City, according to the NOPD.
Witnesses say that the man who was killed is a busboy that worked in the restaurant.
The injured victim, a woman who witnesses say was dining inside, has been transported to a local hospital, according to NOPD. Police say she is now listed in stable condition.
The shooting appears to have happened outside of the popular Mandina’s restaurant, which police say was open for business at the time of the shooting.
Police say they received reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. and confirmed it 10 minutes later.
This is a developing story.
