1 dead; 1 injured in shooting outside of Mandina’s after opening day of NOLA Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in front of Mandina’s on Canal Street in Mid-City, according to the NOPD.

Witnesses say that the man who was killed is a busboy that worked in the restaurant.

The injured victim, a woman who witnesses say was dining inside, has been transported to a local hospital, according to NOPD. Police say she is now listed in stable condition.

The shooting appears to have happened outside of the popular Mandina’s restaurant, which police say was open for business at the time of the shooting.

#UPDATE NOPD says a second victim is involved in this shooting.



A woman was rushed to the hospital after getting shot. No word on her condition.@FOX8NOLA https://t.co/9pA7jnDYPw — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) April 29, 2023

@news_fuentes is on the scene & will have a live report on @FOX8NOLA at 9. Looks like restaurant is closed right now. Typically a popular spot post Jazz Fest, on this first day of the festival — Meg Gatto (@MegGattoFOX8) April 29, 2023

Update: a woman was also injured in the shooting outside Mandina’s. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance @FOX8NOLA — Meg Gatto (@MegGattoFOX8) April 29, 2023

Police say they received reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. and confirmed it 10 minutes later.

UPDATE: Witnesses say that the man fatally shot outside of Mandina's on Canal Street in Mid-City was a busboy for the restaurant. There was also a woman who was shot before being transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition: https://t.co/1dXbvAI0ZO pic.twitter.com/KSo4wuYa7O — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) April 29, 2023

This is a developing story.

