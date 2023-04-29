1 dead; 1 injured in shooting outside of Mandina’s during opening weekend of NOLA Jazz Fest
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of Canal Street in Mid-City, according to the NOPD.
The injured victim, a woman, has been transported to a local hospital, according to NOPD. Police say she is now listed in stable condition.
The shooting appears to have happened outside of the popular Mandina’s restaurant, which police say was open for business at the time of the shooting.
Police say they received reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. and confirmed it 10 minutes later.
This is a developing story.
