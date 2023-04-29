BBB Accredited Business
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DT Jaquelin Roy selected by Vikings in 5th round (No. 141 overall)

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy has been selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (No. 141 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Roy, listed at 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds, racked up 97 total tackles in 35 games for the Tigers, 46 of them solo, with 13.5 tackles-for-loss, and four sacks.

Coming out of high school, Roy was rated as the nation’s fifth-best defensive tackle and No. 49 overall prospect, according to 247Sports. He helped lead U-High to back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018.

