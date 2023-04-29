Former Tulane RB Tyjae Spears taken in the third round by Titans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane running back Tyjae Spears was selected 81st overall by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Spears, a Ponchatoula native, had a breakout year in 2022. In 13 games this season, he rushed for 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns. Spears averaged nearly 118 rushing yards per game.

The former Ponchatoula High standout’s talent was on full display against USC in this season’s Cotton Bowl. Spears put up 205 rushing yards along with four touchdowns. He earned the Cotton Bowl’s offensive MVP award.

At the Senior Bowl, his draft stock continued to rise. He was one of the most impressive prospects throughout the week in practice.

Spears is the highest-drafted member of the Green Wave since Matt Forte was drafted in the second round in 2008.

