BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Tulane RB Tyjae Spears taken in the third round by Titans

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's 46-45 Cotton Bowl victory on Monday (Jan. 2) in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane running back Tyjae Spears was selected 81st overall by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Spears, a Ponchatoula native, had a breakout year in 2022. In 13 games this season, he rushed for 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns. Spears averaged nearly 118 rushing yards per game.

The former Ponchatoula High standout’s talent was on full display against USC in this season’s Cotton Bowl. Spears put up 205 rushing yards along with four touchdowns. He earned the Cotton Bowl’s offensive MVP award.

At the Senior Bowl, his draft stock continued to rise. He was one of the most impressive prospects throughout the week in practice.

Spears is the highest-drafted member of the Green Wave since Matt Forte was drafted in the second round in 2008.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
The song La Prière comes off like a ghostly chant that may be something that could be heard...
Louisiana musician Jourdan Thibodeaux aims to put Cajun and Creole culture into focus with haunting new music video

Latest News

2023 NFL Draft
2023 NFL Draft continues
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA...
2023 NFL DRAFT: St. Helena standout OL O’Cyrus Torrence selected by Bills in 2nd round (No. 59 overall)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
2023 NFL DRAFT: LSU DE BJ Ojulari selected by Cardinals in 2nd round (No. 41 overall)
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster