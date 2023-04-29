LPSO investigating after 2 juvenile brothers drown in neighborhood pond, officials say

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning involving two brothers on Saturday, April 29.

According to officials, deputies were dispatched around 12:30 p.m., to a home on Deer Lakes Trail.

Sheriff Jason Ard said two brothers, ages 6 and 9, drowned in an ‘apparent’ drowning. He added the brothers were seen walking near the neighborhood pond, but it’s still unclear how they ended up in the water.

Police have not released their identities.

Sheriff Ard asks you to please keep the family in your prayers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

