Orleans sheriff, St. Tammany coroner tax propositions highlight Saturday’s ballot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday (April 29) in Louisiana.

Ballots are highlighted by a pair of tax propositions.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for a 5.5-mill tax, nearly doubling the existing 2.8-mill tax. If passed, the tax would generate around $12 million more annually for the office.

City officials have criticized Sheriff Susan Hutson for being vague on how the money would be spent.

Also in Orleans Parish, Simone Levine faces Leon Roche II in a runoff for the Division A judgeship at Criminal District Court.

In St. Tammany, Coroner Charles Preston hopes to renew a 3.1-mill tax - set to expire next year as loans for the facility are paid off - to help cover operational costs of death investigations, sexual assault examinations, and DNA analysis.

Parish President Mike Cooper says Dr. Preston is asking for more than his office needs. The tax would bring in $7.8 million annually.

In Covington, voters will decide who will fill the District D seat on the City Council in a runoff between Jimmy Inman and Cody Ludwig.

Polls close at 8 p.m. You can view results in real-time here.

