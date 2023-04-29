BBB Accredited Business
Saints take Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey at No. 40 overall

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the second round of the NFL Draft, the Saints select defensive end Isaiah Foskey out of Notre Dame.

Foskey was a team captain for the Fighting Irish his senior year. He was a second-team Associated Press All-American, leading Notre Dame in sacks (11) for the second consecutive season.

As of now, the Saints will draft again in the third round at 71st overall.

Barring any trade, the team will pick again in the fourth round (115th overall), fifth round (146th and 165th overall), and seventh round (227th and 257th overall).

On Thursday, the Saints drafted Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in the first round at 29th overall.

Bresee said it is his lifelong dream to play in the NFL, so getting the phone call from the Saints Thursday night was a moment he’s always looked forward to.

As for what he brings to the team, Bresee prides himself on being an athletic and disruptive defensive tackle. He plans on doing what he needs to do every day to earn the respect of his teammates and coaches.

After round one of the Draft, head coach Dennis Allen mentioned how versatile Bresee is.

Bresee says having played multiple positions along the d-line at Clemson is a benefit.

“I was very fortunate to play up and down the line at Clemson and experience a lot of different positions,” Bresee says. “At the end of the day, it’s wherever the coaching staff sees me fit best. If it’s different on any given down, then it’s different. Just because I’ve been able to experience playing up and down the line, I think that will be a big help for me.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

