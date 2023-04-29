BBB Accredited Business
Seahawks focus on pass rush, selecting Auburn’s Derick Hall

By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their defensive front by selecting Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall with the 37th pick of the NFL draft on Friday night.

Hall had 19 1/2 sacks in his final 36 games for the Tigers and will likely be an outside linebacker in Seattle’s defensive alignment. He was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection his final season, when he had 60 tackles, seven sacks and an interception.

Edge rusher was one area Seattle did not address during free agency. The Seahawks focused on their inside defensive ends by signing Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed. Hall projects to join a pass-rushing rotation that includes Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu.

Seattle took Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth pick in the first round. The Seahawks selected wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick.

Seattle also has the 52nd overall pick and the 83rd pick still to come on the second day. The No. 37 pick was part of Seattle’s return in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver before last season.

