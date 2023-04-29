Storm chance midday Saturday, dry second half of the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A low pressure system moving through the region brings storms Saturday.

Rain and storms are possible offshore in the early morning hours before a line of storms moves through around midday. Some storms could be strong to severe. We are included in a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather with gusty damaging winds and hail being the main threats.

Once these storms move through, light to moderate rainfall will be possible on the back end of the low later in the day. Highs remain in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low 80s and less humidity.

We stay warm and above-normal through the rest of the week.

