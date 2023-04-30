BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1-year-old missing; taken by mother facing protective order violation, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his...
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his father’s home on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A father has reported his 1-year-old son missing after he was taken by his mother, who authorities say is violating a protective order, according to information provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his father’s home on Melanie Lane in Hammond between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24. Owens took the child during a scheduled supervised visit and has not returned the child to the father’s custody in several days, Travis said.

After repeatedly attempting to have Owens return the child back to his custody, Bradley Livers, Sr. contacted the sheriff’s office for help, Travis said.

Authorities believe that Owens may have taken the child to Baton Rouge, but their exact location is unknown.

Travis said that the child is about 32 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair with a low fade with curls on top. Owens is 5′7, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Owens faces possible charges of violating a protective order and interference with the custody of a child.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Crowds brace for rain showers Saturday afternoon at jazz Fest.
Rain drenches crowd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest
LPSO investigating after 2 juvenile brothers drown in neighborhood pond, officials say
New Orleans voters on Saturday (April 29) rejected Sheriff Susan Hutson's plea for a property...
Proposed tax hike measures fail in Orleans, St. Tammany parishes
Voters reject tax hike in Orleans, tax extension in St. Tammany
Voters reject tax hike in Orleans, tax extension in St. Tammany