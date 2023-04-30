Dry and sunny for the second half of the weekend

BBB Accredited Business
By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunny and nice conditions take over Sunday.

A cold front moved through early Sunday morning bringing breezy conditions. Sunshine will still warm the area up into the low 80s.

Low humidity will continue through the start of the week with no rain chances until Friday. Each day gradually warms with lows in the 50s and 60s and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Friday a storm chance comes into play with above-normal temperatures in the mid 80s.

