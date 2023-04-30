No. 1 LSU sweeps Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team topped Alabama in a back-and-forth Game 3 on Sunday, April 30, to sweep the series.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, pitcher Riley Cooper, and catcher Alex Milazzo talk after the Tigers swept the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers (35-8, 15-5 SEC) came out on top, 13-11, against the Crimson Tide (30-15, 9-12 SEC). GAME STATS

Dylan Crews was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jared Jones was 1-for-3 and also had three RBI.

LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Christian Little started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed three runs on two hits in 3.1 innings. He struck out five and walked five. Riley Cooper (3-2) earned the win in closing. He gave up two runs on two hits and struck out three in 2.1 innings.

Alabama catcher Mac Guscette was hit in the throat by a ball and had to leave the game but the team said he is doing well.

Update on Mac Guscette:



Mac is alert and doing well. He is having some tests run to make sure everything is ok before returning from Baton Rouge. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers!#RollTide — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) May 1, 2023

You think he ever feels bad for how hard he hits the baseball?



Yeah, me neither.@bearjones_3 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/Ypx6Sb1zmA — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

Beautiful day for a rocket launch 🚀@__dc4__ | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/1Te8VokW9F — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

CB comes back from an 0-2 count and draws the bases-loaded walk@cade_beloso | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/2JowWqdCcl — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

JT with a bases-loaded walk to even it



UA - 7

LSU - 7

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/GE1V7O1F5f — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

22 brings Tommy home on the sac-fly to take the lead



UA - 7

LSU - 8

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/KK11SYNROf — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

Mid 6 | The Crimson Tide plate one. Blake Money enters the game and tallies one K



UA - 8

LSU - 9

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/DHVFqRukG3 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

Big Al brings us to 10@Milazzo__7 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/27X4siE5Ig — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 30, 2023

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.