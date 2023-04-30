No. 1 LSU sweeps Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team topped Alabama in a back-and-forth Game 3 on Sunday, April 30, to sweep the series.
The Tigers (35-8, 15-5 SEC) came out on top, 13-11, against the Crimson Tide (30-15, 9-12 SEC). GAME STATS
Dylan Crews was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jared Jones was 1-for-3 and also had three RBI.
Christian Little started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed three runs on two hits in 3.1 innings. He struck out five and walked five. Riley Cooper (3-2) earned the win in closing. He gave up two runs on two hits and struck out three in 2.1 innings.
Alabama catcher Mac Guscette was hit in the throat by a ball and had to leave the game but the team said he is doing well.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.