BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Political analyst breaks down Orleans election results

Voters soundly voted against the OPSO millage hike
Voters soundly voted against the OPSO millage hike(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During Saturday’s special election, an overwhelming 91% of voters in Orleans parish voted against a five-point-five millage property tax which would have nearly doubled the amount of property tax funding already dedicated to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The tax would have billed New Orleans homeowners at least $100 extra each year or more, compared to what they’re already spending.

“It was a sound defeat because the citizens didn’t really understand what the tax was for,” said Dillard University Professor and political analyst Robert Collins.

“People are worried about their money right now. So a lot of people are counting dollars, counting pennies.”

Collins says many people didn’t receive a mailer with details about the millage hike until right before the election if they received it at all.

He believes with more and more early voters along with an overall low voter turnout, most people just voted no.

“I only saw one direct mail piece. When you’re asking for money like this, you really need to ramp up a full-fledged media campaign. You should go on television, you should go on the radio.”

Sheriff Susan Hutson released a statement saying while it “did not go as we hoped, it in no way diminishes the financial needs of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

She goes on to say her office is dedicated to the community.

Meanwhile, the other top Orleans ballot item, to decide criminal court judge section A, was anything but a landslide.

Simone Levine defeated Leon Roche, earning 51% of the vote to Roche’s 49%.

It was a race decided by less than 900 votes.

“What happens when you have a race like that, it’s a pure turnout election. Can you identify your people and get them to the polls?” said Collins.

The race went to a runoff election after the heavily endorsed and heavily financed former front-runner Diedre Kelly took a hit in the primary, thanks to a negative ad campaign paid for by a judicial reform group.

“And so, you had two candidates here who the dark money judicial reform groups consider as reformers and so they basically sat this runoff out.”

Collins says he believes the endorsement of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams is what helped push Levine over the top.

“His endorsed candidates have been winning elections in the last couple of election cycles,” said Collins. “So I think we can see this as a win for the district attorney’s office.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

FILE - Bresee fills the Saints biggest need along the defensive line ( photo Monday, Aug. 22,...
After Further Review: Five takes from the Saints 2023 draft
Chief Jimmy Travis said that Anya Owens, 18, took 1-year-old Bradley Livers, Jr. from his...
1-year-old missing; taken by mother facing protective order violation, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Crowds brace for rain showers Saturday afternoon at jazz Fest.
Rain drenches crowd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest