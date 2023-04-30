Political analyst breaks down Orleans election results

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During Saturday’s special election, an overwhelming 91% of voters in Orleans parish voted against a five-point-five millage property tax which would have nearly doubled the amount of property tax funding already dedicated to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The tax would have billed New Orleans homeowners at least $100 extra each year or more, compared to what they’re already spending.

“It was a sound defeat because the citizens didn’t really understand what the tax was for,” said Dillard University Professor and political analyst Robert Collins.

“People are worried about their money right now. So a lot of people are counting dollars, counting pennies.”

Collins says many people didn’t receive a mailer with details about the millage hike until right before the election if they received it at all.

He believes with more and more early voters along with an overall low voter turnout, most people just voted no.

“I only saw one direct mail piece. When you’re asking for money like this, you really need to ramp up a full-fledged media campaign. You should go on television, you should go on the radio.”

Sheriff Susan Hutson released a statement saying while it “did not go as we hoped, it in no way diminishes the financial needs of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

She goes on to say her office is dedicated to the community.

Meanwhile, the other top Orleans ballot item, to decide criminal court judge section A, was anything but a landslide.

Simone Levine defeated Leon Roche, earning 51% of the vote to Roche’s 49%.

It was a race decided by less than 900 votes.

“What happens when you have a race like that, it’s a pure turnout election. Can you identify your people and get them to the polls?” said Collins.

The race went to a runoff election after the heavily endorsed and heavily financed former front-runner Diedre Kelly took a hit in the primary, thanks to a negative ad campaign paid for by a judicial reform group.

“And so, you had two candidates here who the dark money judicial reform groups consider as reformers and so they basically sat this runoff out.”

Collins says he believes the endorsement of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams is what helped push Levine over the top.

“His endorsed candidates have been winning elections in the last couple of election cycles,” said Collins. “So I think we can see this as a win for the district attorney’s office.”

