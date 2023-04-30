BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Proposed tax hike measures fail in Orleans, St. Tammany parishes

New Orleans voters on Saturday (April 29) rejected Sheriff Susan Hutson's plea for a property...
New Orleans voters on Saturday (April 29) rejected Sheriff Susan Hutson's plea for a property tax increase to give her agency nearly $12 million in new spending money.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Voters in Orleans and St. Tammany parishes overwhelmingly rejected property tax hikes Saturday (April 29) that had been championed by Sheriff Susan Hutson and Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, respectively.

A measure to nearly double the millage devoted to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for 10 years was being soundly rejected by New Orleans voters, 91 percent to 9, with 347 of 351 precincts reporting.

And on the north shore, St. Tammany voters said no by a 56-44 percent margin to a 20-year tax renewal proposal that would have provided the coroner’s office with approximately $7.752 million annually from 2025-44.

Hutson had described the proposed tax hike as essential to operate the Orleans Justice Center jail within constitutional guidelines required by a federal consent decree. She said some of the money would have been devoted to pay increases and deputy recruitment, training, IT upgrades and a “rainy day fund” that she intended to compound each year for unspecified uses and emergencies.

But critics -- including some New Orleans City Council members and the non-partisan Bureau of Governmental Research -- said Hutson was far too vague about how she intended to use the $11.7 million in new annual funding the tax increase would have provided.

“Tonight did not go as we had hoped, but it in no way diminishes the financial needs of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, which has historically been underfunded through the city’s budgeting process,” Hutson said in a statement issued Saturday night. “If we want to achieve a jail that lives up to the needs and expectations of this community, meets best practices and helps us exit a 10-year consent judgement, we must do more.”

Hutson makes case for why Orleans Parish voters should boost OPSO budget with tax hike

Sheriff Hutson’s plan for proposed tax hike opposed by policy nonprofit as too vague

Zurik: St. Tammany autopsies for neighboring parishes come at a loss for taxpayers

Preston touted the importance of the St. Tammany Parish DNA lab in television commercials asking voters to support the tax renewal to fund his office, which assists with sex crime and death investigations. But parish president Mike Cooper was among those questioning whether Preston was seeking more than he actually needs to operate his office.

The coroner’s spending decisions were called further into question when a Fox 8 Lee Zurik investigation revealed Preston has performed autopsies for other parishes at a financial loss for St. Tammany taxpayers.

In the runoff to replace retired Section A Judge Laurie White at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, Simone Levine was leading Leon Roche by a 51-49 margin (a lead of less than 900 votes), with 349 of 351 precincts in.

And in a runoff for the District D seat on the Covington City Council, Jimmy Inman defeated fellow Republican Cody Ludwig by a 61-39 percent margin.

Complete election results can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Saturday (April 29) in Louisiana.
Orleans sheriff, St. Tammany coroner tax propositions highlight Saturday’s ballot
Tax propositions highlight slim Saturday ballots
Tax propositions highlight slim Saturday ballots
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers