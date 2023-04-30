BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rain drenches crowd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fair Grounds were soaked Saturday (April 29) as rain moved over Day 2 of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, but dedicated music lovers and foodies didn’t let it spoil their day.

“No change of clothes. I’m sticking in,” Lavasha Smith said while waiting in the boudin ball line. “Feet are wet, soggy, but that’s OK. Because I’m here to see Jasmine Sullivan, and I will see Jasmine Sullivan.”

“Jazz Fest only happens two weekends a year,” said a festival goer staying dry in an inflatable costume. “I’m going to enjoy it and not give up. It’s what we come to New Orleans for.”

Vendors and foodies said the lines for cashless purchases improved from Friday’s opening day.

“Crawfish Monica was fantastic but the pies, the crawfish pies were the best of the best,” said Jason Scott, who is visiting from Wisconsin.

When asked if the food will be helped by the rain showers, Smith said, “Of course not! You got to eat it fast!”

While most locals came prepared with ponchos and rain boots, out-of-town visitors embraced the hard knocks.

“I am keeping the vibes going. I’m looking forward to being dry again,” said Colorado native David Heisler. “New Orleans has done me dirty with the rain, but we’re having a good time.”

Vendors hurried to tie tarps over their clothes and art.

“As far as reaching the point of no return on getting soaked, I believe that’s in the past,” said Steve LaRocco alongside his daughter, Olivia.

When it rains it pours. The New Orleans-based band The Revivalists were forced to cancel their performance because of illness, just minutes before their set on the Festival Stage. Blues guitarist Samantha Fish stepped up to replace them.

The rain cleared out by 4:30 p.m. and the Fest regained its stride. A sunnier forecast awaits for Sunday.

“I assume in about an hour we’ll all forget this ever happened!” laughed Olivia LaRocco.

The first weekend of Jazz Fest concludes Sunday with Kenny Loggins, Jill Scott, The Rebirth Brass Band and more. Gates open at 11 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

LPSO investigating after 2 juvenile brothers drown in neighborhood pond, officials say
New Orleans voters on Saturday (April 29) rejected Sheriff Susan Hutson's plea for a property...
Proposed tax hike measures fail in Orleans, St. Tammany parishes
Day 2 of Jazz Fest a rain-soaked experience
Day 2 of Jazz Fest a rain-soaked experience
Restaurant employee, Chicago tourist shot at Mandina's, NOPD says
Restaurant employee, Chicago tourist shot at Mandina's, NOPD says