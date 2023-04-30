Rain drenches crowd on Day 2 of Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fair Grounds were soaked Saturday (April 29) as rain moved over Day 2 of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, but dedicated music lovers and foodies didn’t let it spoil their day.

“No change of clothes. I’m sticking in,” Lavasha Smith said while waiting in the boudin ball line. “Feet are wet, soggy, but that’s OK. Because I’m here to see Jasmine Sullivan, and I will see Jasmine Sullivan.”

“Jazz Fest only happens two weekends a year,” said a festival goer staying dry in an inflatable costume. “I’m going to enjoy it and not give up. It’s what we come to New Orleans for.”

Vendors and foodies said the lines for cashless purchases improved from Friday’s opening day.

“Crawfish Monica was fantastic but the pies, the crawfish pies were the best of the best,” said Jason Scott, who is visiting from Wisconsin.

When asked if the food will be helped by the rain showers, Smith said, “Of course not! You got to eat it fast!”

While most locals came prepared with ponchos and rain boots, out-of-town visitors embraced the hard knocks.

“I am keeping the vibes going. I’m looking forward to being dry again,” said Colorado native David Heisler. “New Orleans has done me dirty with the rain, but we’re having a good time.”

Vendors hurried to tie tarps over their clothes and art.

“As far as reaching the point of no return on getting soaked, I believe that’s in the past,” said Steve LaRocco alongside his daughter, Olivia.

When it rains it pours. The New Orleans-based band The Revivalists were forced to cancel their performance because of illness, just minutes before their set on the Festival Stage. Blues guitarist Samantha Fish stepped up to replace them.

The rain cleared out by 4:30 p.m. and the Fest regained its stride. A sunnier forecast awaits for Sunday.

“I assume in about an hour we’ll all forget this ever happened!” laughed Olivia LaRocco.

The first weekend of Jazz Fest concludes Sunday with Kenny Loggins, Jill Scott, The Rebirth Brass Band and more. Gates open at 11 a.m.

