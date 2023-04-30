Rain will end tonight making way for a dry and sunny Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ll continue to see showers and thunderstorms this evening as a low exits to our east. Rain will gradually taper overnight. Wind will increase as the low exits. The northwesterly wind will increase to 20-30 mph, gusting to 35 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued through Sunday morning.

The third day of Jazz Fest looks to be a gorgeous one. Skies will clear making way for a sunny and dry day. The humidity will also be very low so the muggies won’t return in the afternoon when the high hits around 80. The northwesterly wind will remain a little breezy.

All of next week will be warm and in the low to middle 80s. Monday starts off mostly sunny with a high around 82. Rain chances look to hold off until we get to Friday and Saturday. We could hit the mid to upper 80s by the next weekend.

