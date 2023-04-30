BBB Accredited Business
Sunny and warm with low humidity over the next few days

The first part of next week will be seasonable and dry
Temperatures will remain around average through the first part of next week.
Temperatures will remain around average through the first part of next week.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re taking our clear skies with us into the overnight as lows will fall, once again, to the mid 50s along the north shore to around 60 south of the lake. The breezy northwesterly wind will calm to about 5-10 and become more westerly into Monday morning.

There will be hardly a cloud in the sky to start the new work week as Monday will warm to 82 with continued low humidity. The wind will also stay light mainly out of the north and become westerly by the afternoon.

Our average high this time of year is 82. That looks to be our daytime high through the first part of next week. A warm front will move in and raise our daytime highs to the mid 80s by Thursday and start to bring the humidity back as well. Storm chances are back in the forecast for Friday through the next weekend.

