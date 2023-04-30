Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian teen was arrested after a shooting in Bay St. Louis killed two people and injured four others.

Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since been upgraded to homicide.

Early Sunday morning, Bay St. Louis police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road.

When they arrived, officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. Others had been taken to area hospitals by private vehicle before officers arrived.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 15 to 18.

The Hancock County Coroner’s Office told authorities later Sunday morning that an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old both died from their injures after being treated at a New Orleans hospital.

Police identified Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements.

Brand was arrested at his Pass Christian home and is now held on no bond after the upgraded charges.

