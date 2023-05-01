BBB Accredited Business
106-year-old woman celebrates her birthday on the dance floor

Friends at her senior living center in Davenport threw her a party to celebrate the occasion. (Source: KWQC)
By Matt Christensen
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A woman in Iowa celebrated her 106th birthday on the dance floor over the weekend.

Evelyn Schlunsen was born in 1917 – the same year the United States entered World War I, the Russian Revolution began, and ace pitcher Babe Ruth became an everyday hitter for the Red Sox.

During that year, the average life expectancy of Americans was 51 years. Schlunsen has since lived twice as long when she turned 106 on Friday.

Friends at her senior living center in Davenport threw her a party to celebrate the occasion.

Schlunsen began the celebration with a dance to her favorite song, “Mack the Knife.” The spry centenarian said the dance ended too soon.

According to researchers at Boston University, Americans reaching the age of 100 is becoming more common. About one in 10,000 Americans lived to be 100 in the 1990s. Now, that number is one in 5,000.

Even so, turning 106 is quite a milestone, with only 0.23% of women in the U.S. living long enough to reach that age.

Gender also makes a big difference in longevity. Women make up 85% of all centenarians while men make up just 15%.

Schlunsen said her happiest memory is from when she was 16 years old, being the 10 millionth visitor at the 1934 Chicago World’s Fair.

Schlunsen offered some advice based on her life experience.

“Walk,” she said. “And don’t complain about your job. Either do it or leave it.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

