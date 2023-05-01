BBB Accredited Business
Boy, 5, fatally shot Sunday night in Avondale home

A 5-year-old boy was shot Sunday night (April 30) at a home in the 100 block of Helen Drive in...
A 5-year-old boy was shot Sunday night (April 30) at a home in the 100 block of Helen Drive in Avondale, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Avondale Sunday (April 30), and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating whether or not the shooting was accidental.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. after a 5-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot had arrived at a local hospital. At the hospital, deputies say they learned that the incident occurred in the 100 block of Helen Drive.

The child was being treated at a hospital, but later died that night, the JPSO said.

Detectives say that they found a firearm inside the residence during their investigation.

This is a developing story.

