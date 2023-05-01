Boy, 5, fatally shot Sunday night in Avondale home

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - A 5-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Avondale Sunday (April 30), and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating whether or not the shooting was accidental.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. after a 5-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot had arrived at a local hospital. At the hospital, deputies say they learned that the incident occurred in the 100 block of Helen Drive.

The child was being treated at a hospital, but later died that night, the JPSO said.

Detectives say that they found a firearm inside the residence during their investigation.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.