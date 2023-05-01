Bruce: Dry skies and warmer temps through mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The dry weather will continue for the next few days. High pressure is building in from the south across the region bringing pleasant conditions. Expect sunny sky and comfortably warm conditions across the region with relative dry dew points in place meaning less humidity.

Bruce: Dry skies will prevail through Thursday with a gradual warming trend. We will see a few more clouds each day as temps rise into the lower to mid 80s. Friday into the weekend models show some rain. We will hone in on it as we get closer. pic.twitter.com/3uBUifHwIQ — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 1, 2023

The comfortable conditions last at least through Thursday, but temperatures will be slowly on the rise as a ridge of high pressure takes over. The ridge will start to break down into the weekend bringing a risk for storms back into the picture late week into the weekend. We will hone in on it as we get closer in time

