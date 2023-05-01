BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU names Jimmy Lindsey new D-line coach

LSU Football
LSU Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU named Jimmy Lindsey, the defensive line coach at South Carolina the past two seasons, as its new defensive line coach on Monday, May 1.

Lindsey replaces Jamar Cain, who left Baton Rouge to join Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

“Jimmy is an outstanding defensive line coach and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “He will do a great job of not only coaching our players on the field, but also helping them develop off the field as we continue our commitment to graduating champions. Jimmy has a proven track record of developing defensive linemen and I know our players are going to benefit from his expertise.”

Lindsey brings over 20 years of collegiate experience coaching the defensive line to the LSU program.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA...
2023 NFL DRAFT: St. Helena standout OL O’Cyrus Torrence selected by Bills in 2nd round (No. 59 overall)
Manning early enrolled at Texas.
Arch Manning finishes up his first spring with the Texas Longhorns
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day
Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day
Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears shines in front of scouts at Tulane Pro Day
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days