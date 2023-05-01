BBB Accredited Business
Mandina’s Restaurant to reopen days after double shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mandina’s Restaurant will reopen later Monday (May 1) morning days after a shooting claimed the life of an employee and left a customer injured.

During a press conference, NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says it appears the restaurant employee was the intended target.

The female victim who was visiting from Chicago for Jazz Fest was struck by a stray bullet inside the restaurant.

No arrests have been made.

