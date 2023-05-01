Mandina’s Restaurant reopens to serve a community of support days after tragedy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three days after a waiter was fatally shot and a woman injured inside its restaurant, Mandina’s is back open for business on Canal Street Monday (May 1).

Patrons say violence is everywhere, and they are determined not to let this incident tarnish one of their favorite restaurants.

As the family of 23-year-old Hilbert Walker mourns their loss, New Orleanians have been turning out in big numbers to support Mandina’s Monday afternoon.

A makeshift memorial for Hilbert, who was gunned down while he worked at the restaurant Friday night, now adorns Mandina’s front window. Hilbert was a drum major when he was in high school at Sophie B. Wright five years ago. A woman visiting new orleans from Chicago was also injured in the shooting, which happened in spite of armed security. Armed security was once again in place at Mandina’s on Monday.

Some of the patrons who returned for lunch say it was a chaotic scene, but they say it’s important to support Mandina’s and its employees at this time.

“It was a harrowing experience,” said Teri Cain. “We were inside and heard all the gunfire and we hit the ground, but it’s an experience that is not gonna keep us from supporting this restaurant in the community.”

The NOPD says the female victim was last listed in stable condition and there is no update on the search for the suspect.

