Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person has died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 Westbound at Crowder Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

NOPD investigating accident on I-10 West at Crowder as a fatal accident. Multiple cars involved. I-10 West is currently closed at Crowder, on ramp at Read Blvd is also closed. Traffic is being detoured to Crowder exit. Heavy delays to Bullard. Avoid the area and use Chef. — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) May 1, 2023

The on-ramp at I-10 West and Read Boulevard is shut down and police advise motorists to avoid the area.

#breaking I-10 West closed at Crowder due to accident in New Orleans East. Delays back to Bullard. Consider Hayne or Chef Hwy as alternates. — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) May 1, 2023

Police say they received the initial call at 8:19.

