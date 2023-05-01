BBB Accredited Business
Multi-vehicle accident on I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard leaves one dead

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person has died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 Westbound at Crowder Boulevard, according to the NOPD.

The on-ramp at I-10 West and Read Boulevard is shut down and police advise motorists to avoid the area.

Police say they received the initial call at 8:19.

