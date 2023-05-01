BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Warm and sunny

High pressure in control through the week
High pressure in the mid and upper levels as we head into the end of the week.
High pressure in the mid and upper levels as we head into the end of the week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure builds in across the region bringing pleasant conditions. Expect sunny sky and comfortably warm conditions across the region with relative dry dew points in place. The comfortable conditions last at least through Thursday, but temperatures will be slowly on the rise as a ridge of high pressure takes over. The ridge will start to break down into the weekend bringing a risk for storms back into the picture.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Autopsy report of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle is released by JP corner
Court documents reveal history of fights between Fontenelle’s mother, accused murderer
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
dna generic
Skull fragment found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as prehistoric indigenous remains
Sully Simmons was gunned down on the birthday of her sister, who was killed 14 years ago. Hours...
Woman shot dead with toddler in backseat identified by family

Latest News

Temperatures this week
Temperatures climb above average this week
Morning weather update for Monday, May 1 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Monday, May 1 at 5 a.m.
Evening weather update for Sunday, April 30
Evening weather update for Sunday, April 30
Temperatures will remain around average through the first part of next week.
Sunny and warm with low humidity over the next few days