Nicondra: Warm and sunny

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure builds in across the region bringing pleasant conditions. Expect sunny sky and comfortably warm conditions across the region with relative dry dew points in place. The comfortable conditions last at least through Thursday, but temperatures will be slowly on the rise as a ridge of high pressure takes over. The ridge will start to break down into the weekend bringing a risk for storms back into the picture.

