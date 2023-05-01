Shooting in Thibodaux leaves man dead; one injured

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead and another injured after a shooting that occurred in the Thibodaux area on Sunday (April 30), according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.

Webre said that deputies responded to a call about shots being fired around 12:20 p.m. and that when deputies arrived in the 1300 block of Lasseigne Road, one victim was found shot in the torso and the other was shot in the leg.

The victim that was shot in the torso later died.

The victim shot in the leg was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Webre says no arrests have been made at this point but that the matter is subject to an active investigation.

