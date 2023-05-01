BBB Accredited Business
Temperatures climb above-average this week

Rain returns by Friday
Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm pattern takes over this week.

A large ridge of high pressure begins to build over the Southern Plains keeping temperatures above-normal. Dry and sunny conditions heat temperatures to the mid 80s Monday. A slight cold front dips into the region Tuesday bringing slightly cooler temperatures in the low 80s.

This boundary stalls over the area through midweek bringing humidity back and warming temperatures into the mid 80s once again. Friday a warm front moves through returning the chance for rain.

Storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday as a few shortwave disturbances track across the region.

