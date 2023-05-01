Temperatures climb above-average this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm pattern takes over this week.

A large ridge of high pressure begins to build over the Southern Plains keeping temperatures above-normal. Dry and sunny conditions heat temperatures to the mid 80s Monday. A slight cold front dips into the region Tuesday bringing slightly cooler temperatures in the low 80s.

This boundary stalls over the area through midweek bringing humidity back and warming temperatures into the mid 80s once again. Friday a warm front moves through returning the chance for rain.

Storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday as a few shortwave disturbances track across the region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.