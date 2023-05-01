BBB Accredited Business
Two juveniles shot while attempting armed robbery in Gentilly, NOPD says

Two juvenile boys attempting an armed robbery were shot Sunday (April 30) in the 4900 block of...
Two juvenile boys attempting an armed robbery were shot Sunday (April 30) in the 4900 block of Eastern Street in Gentilly, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juvenile boys attempting an armed holdup got more than they bargained for Sunday afternoon (April 30) when both were shot and wounded, New Orleans police said.

Their wounds were not considered life-threatening, police said. But authorities did not disclose the juveniles’ ages, conditions or detail their injuries.

The NOPD provided few details about the armed robbery attempt by the minors, except to say that it happened around 3:57 p.m. in the 4900 block of Eastern Street in Gentilly.

Police also did not say who shot the boys or whether that person or persons would face arrest.

“The juveniles found to have sustained gunshot wounds in this incident are believed to be the perpetrators of an attempted armed robbery at the location,” the NOPD said in a statement. “The subjects have been apprehended and are being transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

