Two men shot -- one fatally -- Sunday in Thibodaux, sheriff says

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - One man died and a second was wounded in a double shooting Sunday afternoon (April 30) in Thibodaux, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The dead man’s identity and age were not disclosed, nor did Sheriff Craig Webre’s office explain if the men shot each other or were shot by a third party.

The incident was reported at 12:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lasseigne Road, the agency said.

Deputies said they found one man shot in the torso, who did not survive. The other man was hospitalized with a wound to his leg.

“While no arrests have yet been made, detectives have made progress in the investigation,” the LPSO said in a statement. “Additional evidence must be processed and interviews must be conducted before charges are officially brought forward.”

