A&M student’s death in New Orleans remains under investigation

A statement from Delta Tau Delta on Monday says the organization remains "in communication with authorities and have offered our support for their investigation."
The student’s name has not been publicly shared, but we’re told he passed away after falling...
The student's name has not been publicly shared, but we're told he passed away after falling from a balcony while attending an event on Saturday in New Orleans.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KBTX) - A Texas A&M student’s death remains under investigation, according to the fraternity organization he belonged to and an official who has knowledge of the situation but is not authorized to speak on the matter.

The student’s name has not been publicly shared, but we’re told he passed away after falling from a balcony while attending an event on Saturday in New Orleans.

A statement from Delta Tau Delta on Monday says the organization remains “in communication with authorities and have offered our support for their investigation.”

The statement goes on to say the organization, “is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of an undergraduate member from Texas A&M. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, brothers, friends, and the Texas A&M community during this difficult time.”

No other details were shared.

KBTX has reached out to try and obtain more information from New Orleans Police and Fire Departments about the ongoing investigation but our calls and messages were not immediately returned.

