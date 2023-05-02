Bruce: Dry skies and warmer temps as we head into Thursday Locals day at Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our dry strectch will continue for the next few days as temps gradually warm to feeling hot. A northwest flow is keeping the dry conditions in place and the slightly less humid air feels a bit more comfortable even with highs in the 80s. Mornings are comfy cool in the 50s north and 60s south.

Bruce: Wednesday another beauty although warm and more humid. Highs in the lower 80s after a cool morning start in the 50s north and 60s south. Slim rain chances move in for late week and weekend. Not a Jazz Fest washout by any stretch. pic.twitter.com/toXsvru7Ba — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 2, 2023

A warm front pushes in later in the week increasing moisture with winds turning south. Expect higher humidity as we move into Thursday. Rain chances will move in with the increased moisture. We’re not expecting a washout, but we will have to pay attention as we get closer to another big Jazz Fest weekend.

