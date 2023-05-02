BBB Accredited Business
College Football Playoff announces 2024, 2025 game dates; higher seeds to host

College Football
College Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IRVING, Texas (WAFB) - Officials with the College Football Playoff announced on Tuesday, May 2, the game dates and bowl assignments for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 college football seasons.

Higher seeds will host a first round game in their home stadiums. Wouldn’t it be great to watch an extra game in Tiger Stadium?

Fans tailgate outside of Tiger Stadium on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. for the Tigers first...
Fans tailgate outside of Tiger Stadium on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. for the Tigers first home game against McNeese State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.(WAFB)
2024-2025 College Football Playoff Schedule
2024-2025 College Football Playoff Schedule(Source: College Football Playoff)

2024 SEASON:

First Round (On-Campus)

  • Friday, December 20, 2024: One Game (evening)
  • Saturday, December 21, 2024: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

  • Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
  • Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

  • Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)
  • Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

CFP National Championship

  • Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
2025-2026 College Football Playoff Schedule
2025-2026 College Football Playoff Schedule(Source: College Football Playoff)

2025 SEASON:

First Round (On-Campus)

  • Friday, December 19, 2025: One Game (evening)
  • Saturday, December 20, 2025: Three Games (early afternoon, late afternoon, and evening)

Quarterfinals

  • Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)
  • Thursday, January 1, 2026: Capital One Orange Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

  • Thursday, January 8, 2026: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)
  • Friday, January 9, 2026: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (evening)

CFP National Championship

  • Monday, January 19, 2026: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

“We are pleased to be able to announce these game dates today,” said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. “We appreciate the efforts of all the parties involved in finalizing this schedule. This is the next significant step in bringing clarity to the launch of the 12-team playoff format in 2024. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but this is an important milestone along the way.”

Officials added exact kickoff times will be announced later.

Information provided by College Football Playoff:

The field of 12 teams will be comprised of the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee (no minimum ranking requirement), plus the six highest-ranked other teams. The ranking of the teams will continue to be done by a selection committee whose size, composition, and method of selection will remain substantially unchanged from the current arrangement. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and each will receive a first-round bye. The other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution.

CLICK HERE for more.

